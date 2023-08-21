Subscribe
Councilmember Keven Underwood resigns

Aug 21, 2023

The Monday, Aug. 21, agenda of a special meeting of the Princeton City Council includes discussion of the resignation letter submitted by Place 4 Councilmember Keven Underwood.
In a letter to City Manager Derek Borg, Underwood said he was resigning, effective Wednesday, Aug. 16.
“I love this city and the people that make it a great place to live,” Underwood wrote. “Unfortunately, my health is not allowing me to serve my elected position properly at this time in my life.”
Underwood had missed several council meetings and had not filed for re-election on the Nov. 7 ballot.
The only candidate for his Place 4 seat was Ryan Gerfers, a Princeton ISD life skills teacher and coach.
Candidate packets and applications for a place on the ballot may be picked up from the City Secretary’s Office located in the Princeton Municipal Center, 2000 E. Princeton Drive, and turned in by 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21.

