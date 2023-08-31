Charity boxing event pits firefighters against police

Chris Solano, left, and Joe Vega, right, train with Bryan Washington of The Jym. Bob Wieland/The Princeton Herald

Two Princeton firefighters, Chris Solano and Joe Vega, are training for the 22nd Annual Guns & Hoses charity boxing tournament to be held Saturday, Sept. 9, in McKinney.

“This charity is a benevolence fund for the families of fallen firefighters and fallen police officers,” said Solano, a lieutenant at Princeton Fire Station No. 1. “They do the best they can to support these families during the hard times. Honestly, it’s one of the best charities out there.”

Solano and Vega have been training with boxing coach Bryan Washington, a Princeton city councilmember who opened The Jym in downtown Princeton in 2017.

“I wouldn’t be where I’m at without Coach Bryan and The Jym in Princeton,” Solano said. “He’s taught me a lot. I continually learn every time we practice.”

Solano has been a firefighter since 2007, took a four-year break in 2010 to serve in the U.S. Army as an airborne infantryman, and then returned to firefighting with the PFD. He was promoted to engineer and then lieutenant.

He has been boxing for several years but did not get into competition until this year when he was selected for Guns & Hoses.

To read the full story subscribe to The Princeton Herald.