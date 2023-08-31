Homebuyers moving farther from Dallas

Traffic on U.S. 380 in Princeton continues to be a challenge for travelers any time of the day. Bob Wieland/Princeton Herald

Collin County remains a strong seller’s market although housing infrastructure has not caught up with communities located farther away from Dallas, Realtors say.

New listings declined 19.5% in July, said Shana Acquisto, president of the Collin County Association of Realtors (CCAR). “The trend that was counterbalanced by a remarkable 20.1% surge in homes under contract,” she said.

Meanwhile, the supply of homes for sale was unchanged from July of 2022, with just over a two month’s supply of homes available, Acquisto said. “A market is considered balanced when there is a six-month supply of homes for sale,” she explained.

Bryan Glasshagel, senior vice president of housing research firm Zonda, said housing developments in Collin County were booming for two reasons. “I think it is a combination of location of available land to build sizable developments (along the edges of the Metroplex) and buyers willing to trade a farther out location for a price point that works for them,” he said.

Zonda’s data showed Bridgewater in Princeton ranked first in closings with 686, and third in starts with 379, he said. The average base price of the Lennar homes one hour from downtown Dallas was $314,000.

Second for both starts and closings was Princeton’s Winchester Crossing, Glasshagel said, with 410 starts and 661 closings at an average base price of $362,000 for a D.R. Horton home.

To read the full story subscribe to The Princeton Herald.