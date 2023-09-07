Never forget: 9/11 memorial service

VFW Bois D’Arc Post 9167, the Princeton Fire Department and the Princeton Police Department will hold a Patriot Day memorial service at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, in Veterans Memorial Park, 311 Main Street.
Annual parade kicks off Homecoming events
Princeton ISD Trustee Bob Lovelady is the grand marshal of the annual Princeton Athletic Booster Club’s Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 15, according to the booster club. The parade, themed “Happily Ever After in Princeton,” starts at Princeton High School at 3...
