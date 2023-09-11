Invocation is back on the agenda

The Princeton City Council has voted unanimously to restore an invocation before every meeting. The proposal was raised this summer by Councilmember David Kleiber and the motion was made by Mayor pro tem Steven Deffibaugh. Earlier this year, council switched from a spoken invocation to a moment of silence.
In other business during a Monday, Sept. 11, special meeting, council chose Place 4 council candidate Ryan Gerfers to fill the unexpired term of Councilmember Keven Underwood, who resigned for health reasons.
The special meeting made up for a regular August meeting that was canceled for lack of a quorum.
Council lowers taxes, adopts budget
Princeton City Council members have dropped the total property tax rate by 17.64% -- or more than nine cents per $100 of taxable value. The rate will decrease from 53.5 cents per $100 value in tax year 2022 to 44 cents per $100 in tax year 2023.Also at the Monday,...
