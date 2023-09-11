Invocation is back on the agenda

The Princeton City Council has voted unanimously to restore an invocation before every meeting. The proposal was raised this summer by Councilmember David Kleiber and the motion was made by Mayor pro tem Steven Deffibaugh. Earlier this year, council switched from a spoken invocation to a moment of silence.

In other business during a Monday, Sept. 11, special meeting, council chose Place 4 council candidate Ryan Gerfers to fill the unexpired term of Councilmember Keven Underwood, who resigned for health reasons.

The special meeting made up for a regular August meeting that was canceled for lack of a quorum.

