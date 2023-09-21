Subscribe
State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT

Parks proposition is on November ballot

by | Sep 21, 2023 | Latest, News

Eisenhower State Park in Denison, TX. Photo courtesy Texas Parks and Wildlife Department © 2023(TPWD)

Texas ranks 35th nationally in state park acreage per resident. But voters will be asked in November to help improve that ratio.

Proposition 14 on the Nov. 7 ballot would amend the state constitution to create the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund allowing the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to spend $1 billion for new parkland. 

“This effort is a transformational effort, a Teddy Roosevelt kind of initiative,” said State Rep. Armando Walle, D-Houston, who sponsored Senate Bill (SB) 1648 in the Texas House. 

“The Centennial Parks Conservation Fund would provide dependable, long-term funding for new park acquisition that will protect the unique natural and cultural treasures of Texas, creating the opportunity to ensure our state parks thrive for generations to come,” said State Sen. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, who filed SB 1648 in the Senate. The companion bill, Senate Joint Resolution 74, would amend the constitution. If approved, the state could begin buying new parkland on January 1.

To read the full story subscribe to The Princeton Herald.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Parents warned about popular scheduling app

Parents warned about popular scheduling app

Sep 21, 2023 | ,

School officials are warning students and parents about the potential danger of the popular Saturn calendar and class scheduling application for high school students. The developer of the app says, “Saturn is the only calendar that supports the complexities of the...

read more
Panthers get Homecoming win to start district

Panthers get Homecoming win to start district

Sep 16, 2023 | ,

Bryce Dade (20) weaves his way through the Mesquite Poteet defense. On Homecoming night, the Princeton Panthers finally ended their long wait for a victory taking down the Mesquite Poteet Pirates 27-21 at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.  Princeton scored first with 7:56...

read more
Give where you live

Give where you live

Sep 14, 2023 | ,

Local nonprofits need your support on North Texas Giving Day Heavenly Hooves in Farmersville offers equine therapy for children with disabilities free of charge. The nonprofit is raising funds to build a covered arena. Courtesy  photo Supporting a favorite local...

read more
Congressman talks key issues at Rotary luncheon

Congressman talks key issues at Rotary luncheon

Sep 14, 2023 | ,

Keith Self issued a warning to residents of the 3rd Congressional District he represents in the U.S. House of Representatives. “Strap your seat belts on,” said the freshman congressman in remarks to the Farmersville Rotary Club, “because a lot of things are going to...

read more
Budget, tax rate, Place 4 candidate approved

Budget, tax rate, Place 4 candidate approved

Sep 14, 2023 | ,

From left, Mayor pro tem Steven Deffibaugh, Councilmember Marlo Obera, Mayor Brianna Chacon, Gerfers, Councilmember Bryan Washington, Councilmember David Kleiber. Courtesy photo Taxpayers will get a break this tax year as the Princeton City Council has dropped the...

read more
Council lowers taxes, adopts budget

Council lowers taxes, adopts budget

Sep 11, 2023 |

Princeton City Council members have dropped the total property tax rate by 17.64% -- or more than nine cents per $100 of taxable value. The rate will decrease from 53.5 cents per $100 value in tax year 2022 to 44 cents per $100 in tax year 2023.Also at the Monday,...

read more
Invocation is back on the agenda

Invocation is back on the agenda

Sep 11, 2023 |

The Princeton City Council has voted unanimously to restore an invocation before every meeting. The proposal was raised this summer by Councilmember David Kleiber and the motion was made by Mayor pro tem Steven Deffibaugh. Earlier this year, council switched from a...

read more
Falcons too much to handle for Panthers

Falcons too much to handle for Panthers

Sep 9, 2023 | ,

It turns out the only thing that could stop Lake Dallas’ offense on Friday night was Mother Nature. The Princeton Panthers found this out the hard way as the Falcons raced out to a 38-0 lead, but ultimately the game was called in the third quarter with...

read more
Never forget: 9/11 memorial service

Never forget: 9/11 memorial service

Sep 7, 2023 |

VFW Bois D’Arc Post 9167, the Princeton Fire Department and the Princeton Police Department will hold a Patriot Day memorial service at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, in Veterans Memorial Park, 311 Main Street.

read more
Annual parade kicks off Homecoming events

Annual parade kicks off Homecoming events

Sep 7, 2023 | ,

Princeton ISD Trustee Bob Lovelady is the grand marshal of the annual Princeton Athletic Booster Club’s Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 15, according to the booster club. The parade, themed “Happily Ever After in Princeton,” starts at Princeton High School at 3...

read more
State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023