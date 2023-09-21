Parks proposition is on November ballot

Eisenhower State Park in Denison, TX. Photo courtesy Texas Parks and Wildlife Department © 2023(TPWD)

Texas ranks 35th nationally in state park acreage per resident. But voters will be asked in November to help improve that ratio.

Proposition 14 on the Nov. 7 ballot would amend the state constitution to create the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund allowing the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to spend $1 billion for new parkland.

“This effort is a transformational effort, a Teddy Roosevelt kind of initiative,” said State Rep. Armando Walle, D-Houston, who sponsored Senate Bill (SB) 1648 in the Texas House.

“The Centennial Parks Conservation Fund would provide dependable, long-term funding for new park acquisition that will protect the unique natural and cultural treasures of Texas, creating the opportunity to ensure our state parks thrive for generations to come,” said State Sen. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, who filed SB 1648 in the Senate. The companion bill, Senate Joint Resolution 74, would amend the constitution. If approved, the state could begin buying new parkland on January 1.

