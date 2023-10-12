Place 7 City Council Candidate Carolyn David-Graves

Carolyn David-Graves said Princeton faces the dual problem of developing the city’s infrastructure to accommodate the growing population while balancing economic development to broaden the tax base and produce jobs.

David-Graves, who has master’s degrees in public administration and education – with a focus on mental health counseling — is the sole candidate for the new Place 7 on the Princeton City Council.

“I want to help build Princeton into a city residents love to call home and to which visitors want to return,” she said. “Rather than criticize when I see areas for improvement, I want to be part of the solution to build a strong and viable Princeton.”

Her professional background included positions in banking, counseling, quality improvement and clinical research and she cited leadership qualities including excellent communication and the ability to listen.

David Graves said she was a team player, visionary, strategic planner and decision maker whose adaptability and empathy gives her the ability to interact and relate to diverse individuals with integrity.

“I believe my biggest contributions would be in the areas of community engagement, strategic planning, and forecasting,” she said. “In my current and past roles, I have been tasked with program planning, evaluation, regulatory compliance, and fostering collaboration among diverse groups. These responsibilities are natural for me, and I usually consider the short and long-term impacts of my decisions, while ensuring they benefit the majority.”

David-Graves said being elected to public office is a position of service and honor and one she would not take lightly. “It is a solemn and profound duty to the community for expressing confidence in my abilities to serve them well,” she concluded.

Early voting for the Nov. 7 election begins Monday, Oct. 23, and runs through Friday, Nov. 3.

