Council applauds police promotion; OKs sewage for Branch development

by | Oct 13, 2023 | Latest

Newly promoted Princeton Police Sgt. Crawford received her badge from her daughter in a ceremony during the Tuesday, Oct. 10, meeting of the Princeton City Council. Crawford received a standing ovation from the council and audience.
In other business, council updated a wastewater agreement for the No Bad Days LLC development proposed for 127 acres in Branch, along FM 982 west of “T” intersection with County Road 442.
The agreement said NBD expects that full development of the property will require up to a maximum of approximately 1,360 equivalent single-family connections of wastewater service capacity.
NBD is owned by singer-songwriter Ray Johnston, a former Dallas Mavericks player, who said he plans for a mixed use of houses, multi family units and retail.

