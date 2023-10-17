URGENT: City council to discuss city manager

A special meeting of the Princeton City Council has been called for “discussion and possible action regarding City Manager Derek Borg.”

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, and convene quickly into a closed executive session.

In the meantime, all city hiring, promotions and non-essential spending have been suspended as of today (Tuesday, Oct. 17), Mayor Brianna Chacon said.

“Payroll will be normal and we will continue day-to-day business,” she said.

The mayor said she was unable to discuss the reason for the meeting but confirmed council would have an “action item” after the executive session.

Borg did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Appointed city manager 11 years ago, Borg oversees 136 full-time employees, 15 part-time employees and a $62.5 million budget.

He joined the Princeton Fire Department in 2002, was named fire marshal in 2004 and assistant fire chief in 2007. He was appointed interim city manager in August 2011 before being named city manager in February 2012.

He came to Princeton in 1998, moving his construction business to Texas from Thousand Oaks, California.

Borg attended the William P. Hobby Center for Public Service at Texas State University.

By Bob Wieland • [email protected]

