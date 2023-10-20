Subscribe
City manager resigns

Oct 20, 2023

After a two and a half hour closed door executive session that began at 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 20, Princeton City Council voted 5-0 to accept the resignation of City Manager Derek Borg.

Assistant City Manager Leisa Gronemeier was appointed interim city manager.

No reason was given for the departure and no details of Borg’s severance were released.

Earlier in the week, Mayor Brianna Chacon said all city hiring, promotions and non-essential spending were suspended.
“Payroll will be normal and we will continue day-to-day business,” Chacon said.
Appointed city manager 11 years ago, Borg oversaw 136 full-time employees, 15 part-time employees and a $62.5 million budget.
He joined the Princeton Fire Department in 2002, was named fire marshal in 2004 and assistant fire chief in 2007. He was appointed interim city manager in August 2011 before being named city manager in February 2012.
The Herald will update the information as it develops.

By Bob Wieland • [email protected]

