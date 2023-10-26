Subscribe
American Heart Association 300x250

Surprise resignation prompts search

by | Oct 26, 2023 | Latest

City Manager Derek Borg’s chair was empty during a rare Friday night meeting as the Princeton City Council convened and then recessed into a closed-door executive session to consider his resignation.

Borg, his wife and Fire Chief Tom Harvey sat in the back of the room while council deliberated for two and a half hours in a special meeting called for Friday, Oct. 20.

For more on this story see the October 26, 2023 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

NTMWD Vote

0 Comments

Related News

Firefighters honored at council meeting

Firefighters honored at council meeting

Oct 26, 2023 |

A Princeton Fire Department medic owes her life to her ambulance crew colleagues. “I cannot thank them enough,” Katie Bradley was quoted by Fire Chief Tom Harvey as he presented Life-Saving Awards to Lt. Chris Solano, Firefighter Steven Hollingsworth and Firefighter...

read more
Former police chief sues city

Former police chief sues city

Oct 26, 2023 |

Former Princeton Police Chief Mark Moyle, dismissed last year, wants his job back and up to $1 million in damages. A lawsuit filed Oct. 17 in Collin County District Court names the city of Princeton, Mayor Brianna Chacon in her official capacity and Derek Borg in his...

read more
Forum focuses on school board candidates

Forum focuses on school board candidates

Oct 26, 2023 | ,

The four candidates for two seats on the Princeton ISD Board of Trustees, two incumbents and two challengers, met in an online forum hosted by the Princeton-Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce. Voters will cast ballots for two candidates and the two with the highest...

read more
Princeton falls to Denison 48-24 

Princeton falls to Denison 48-24 

Oct 22, 2023 | ,

Jordan Mosley (23) fights for yardage after a catch against Denison last Friday. Photo courtesy Jerry Winfrey The Panthers were ready to rebound at home against Denison after another tough district loss last week. Unfortunately, Princeton lost starting their...

read more
City manager resigns

City manager resigns

Oct 20, 2023 |

After a two and a half hour closed door executive session that began at 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 20, Princeton City Council voted 5-0 to accept the resignation of City Manager Derek Borg. Assistant City Manager Leisa Gronemeier was appointed interim city manager. No...

read more
Fall Festival is Saturday

Fall Festival is Saturday

Oct 19, 2023 | ,

Rodeo fun, fall activities, food and more are on tap. File art Fall is in the air and the Fall Festival is in J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park. This is the ninth year for the event, which begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, and runs until 8 p.m. “We will have a free...

read more
New homeowner welcomed

New homeowner welcomed

Oct 19, 2023 | ,

Amanda Martinez shows off the keys to her new Habitat home built on Harrelson Court in Princeton. Courtesy photo Amanda Martinez and her family are now officially at home on Harrelson Court in Princeton.  Following 10 months of construction, Habitat for Humanity...

read more
URGENT: City council to discuss city manager

URGENT: City council to discuss city manager

Oct 17, 2023 |

A special meeting of the Princeton City Council has been called for “discussion and possible action regarding City Manager Derek Borg.”The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, and convene quickly into a closed executive session. In the meantime, all city...

read more
State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT
NTMWD Vote
State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT
NTMWD Vote
NTMWD Vote
State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT
NTMWD Vote
NTMWD Vote