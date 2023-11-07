Collin County bonds pass

Collin County voters have approved all five propositions in the $683 million bond election.
According to complete, unofficial results from Collin County Elections, Proposition E, providing $380 million to upgrade county roads and develop new regional thoroughfares and freeways, was the most-favored proposal, receiving 70,742 votes or 74.59% of the 94,841 ballots cast.
Results of the Nov. 7 election are not official until ballots are canvassed by the Collin County Commissioners Court.
Proposition A, raising nearly $261.86 million for “justice,” including corrections and probation for youth and adults, passed with 49,873 votes or 53.04% of the total.
Proposition B, receiving 61,271 votes or 64.81%, would fund $5.7 million in improvements to the animal shelter built in 2006.
Proposition C, providing $13.36 million for a new medical examiner’s facility to replace the one built in 1988, received 55.61%, or 51,791 votes.
Proposition D, to expand and improve the county’s parks and open space for $22.45 million, received 59,525 votes or 63.31%.
