Park and library bonds pass easily

Princeton voters have approved a $109.1 million bond proposal to fund park projects and improvements to the Lois Nelson Public Library.

The bonds will be sold in two separate offerings, $50 million in February of next year and $59.1 million in February 2027.

According to complete, unofficial returns from Collin County Elections, Proposition A for park bonds received 1,149 of the 1,611 total votes cast, or 71.32%

Proposition B, for library improvements, got 1,133 votes, or 69.77% of the total votes.

Results of the Nov. 7 election are not final until ballots are canvassed by the city council.

Next year’s first sale of bonds will finance a recreation center with indoor wellness or leisure pool that could be used for water aerobics, swimming lessons, and leisure activities. The pool will include lap lanes but would not be intended for competitive swimming, training or meets.

Other first phase projects include $4 million for an 8,400 square-foot Parks and Recreation office and maintenance building in Caldwell Park, $30 million to build an 18-acre baseball and softball competitive sport center in Dale Heard Lambert Park, $10 million to build out JM Caldwell Sr. Community Park Phase Two by adding two multi-use fields, utilities and additional parking, $3 million to complete Phase Two of J.J. “Book” Wilson Memorial Park, $2 million to improve trails with three pedestrian bridges over creeks and $1 million to expand Lois Nelson Public Library.

The second phase could include an aquatic center separate from the rec center along with $5 million to improve Caldwell Park South with restrooms and more parking and three multi-use fields, $10 million on Georgia Texas Land and Cattle Community Park’s master planning design and construction, $3 million on improvements to Veterans Memorial Park, and $1.1 million for playground equipment for Municipal Park.

For more stories about the Princeton community see the next print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald.

Subscribe today and support local journalism.

https://publisher.etype.services/Princeton-Herald