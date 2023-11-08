PISD Board President Darland; former trustee Sharpe voted in

According to complete, unofficial returns from Collin County Elections, former Princeton ISD Trustee Starla Sharpe has been elected to the school board, taking the place of Vice President Chad Jones, who placed third in a four-candidate race.

With 57 of 57 Vote Centers Reporting at midnight, Sharpe placed first with 1,063 votes or 30.78% of the 3,454 votes counted.

Board President Cyndi Darland was second and was re-elected with 997 votes or 28.87%. Jones was third with 905 votes or 26.20%. Melissa Ait Belaid placed fourth with 489 votes for 14.16%.

The two candidates with the most votes will serve three-year terms.

Jones was seeking his third term and Darland had sought a second term.

The results are not official until ballots are canvassed by the school board.



By Bob Weiland • [email protected]