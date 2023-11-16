Residents elect new councilmembers, approve Park Bond

Princeton voters overwhelming approved Part B of the Park Bond to expand the library. File art

The Princeton City Council has been expanded from five members to seven under terms of the home rule charter adopted last year and the two new members will be sworn in after votes are canvassed.

According to complete, unofficial returns from Collin County Elections, Ben Long received 888 votes or 74.19% of the 1,197 votes cast for Place 6, beating Matthew Ickes who received 309 votes or 25.81%.

Long said the city’s rapid growth had brought many pressing issues. “I believe the biggest issues facing the council are the infrastructure and traffic,” he said.

He added that “council needs to make decisions that best manage the city, fully utilize the tax dollars, keep the city government from over expansion and maintain the highest level of transparency possible with the citizens of Princeton.”

The Place 7 victor was Carolyn David-Graves with 821 votes or 61.87% of the 1,327 ballots cast.

Business ambassador Bruce Johnson polled 506 votes or 38.13%.

To read the full story and support your local newspaper subscribe to The Princeton Herald, today!