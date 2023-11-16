Subscribe
Residents elect new councilmembers, approve Park Bond

by | Nov 16, 2023 | Latest, News

Princeton voters overwhelming approved Part B of the Park Bond to expand the library. File art 

The Princeton City Council has been expanded from five members to seven under terms of the home rule charter adopted last year and the two new members will be sworn in after votes are canvassed. 

According to complete, unofficial returns from Collin County Elections, Ben Long received 888 votes or 74.19% of the 1,197 votes cast for Place 6, beating Matthew Ickes who received 309 votes or 25.81%.

Long said the city’s rapid growth had brought many pressing issues. “I believe the biggest issues facing the council are the infrastructure and traffic,” he said.

He added that “council needs to make decisions that best manage the city, fully utilize the tax dollars, keep the city government from over expansion and maintain the highest level of transparency possible with the citizens of Princeton.” 

The Place 7 victor was Carolyn David-Graves with 821 votes or 61.87% of the 1,327 ballots cast.

Business ambassador Bruce Johnson polled 506 votes or 38.13%.

Related News

Darland, Sharpe win school board seats

Darland, Sharpe win school board seats

Nov 16, 2023 | , ,

Princeton ISD School Board President Cyndi Darland has been re-elected, but Vice President Chad Jones placed third in a four-candidate race. According to complete, unofficial returns from Collin County Elections, former PISD Trustee Starla Sharpe placed first with...

read more
Honoring those who served

Honoring those who served

Nov 16, 2023 | ,

Princeton High School Navy JROTC cadets presented the colors at the Veterans Day celebration at  Veterans Memorial Park Saturday, Nov. 11.  Norishka Pachot/The Princeton Herald Keith Self came home to the congressional district he represents to offer a message of...

read more
Police Chief James Waters back on the job

Police Chief James Waters back on the job

Nov 16, 2023 | ,

Mayor Brianna Chacon swears in Princeton Police Chief James Waters. Bob Wieland/Princeton Herald Although an invocation was on the agenda, the Monday, Nov. 13, meeting of the Princeton City Council began with a moment of silence since a resolution re-establishing an...

read more
Police Chief Waters swearing in

Police Chief Waters swearing in

Nov 10, 2023 | ,

Princeton Interim Police Chief James Waters will be sworn in as permanent chief in a ceremony on Monday, Nov. 13, the city announced. The event will be held at 3 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.Waters, a former chief, had served as interim chief since the dismissal...

read more
Angel Tree efforts underway

Angel Tree efforts underway

Nov 9, 2023 | ,

Deadlines for Angel Tree applicants and adoptions is approaching. The deadline for Angel Tree applications is fast approaching and 550 angels are already registered for the 16th annual Angel Tree program.  Sponsored by the Lions Club in conjunction with Princeton...

read more
Club serves the community

Club serves the community

Nov 9, 2023 | ,

Members of Princeton’s Noino Club raised almost $1,000 for high school senior scholarships during a garage sale in September at Culleoka Baptist Church. Courtesy Photo A women’s club formed 80 years ago has kept history and traditions alive in Princeton as members...

read more
PHS band wraps up successful marching season

PHS band wraps up successful marching season

Nov 9, 2023 | ,

Colorguard member Ariana Mondragon performs with the Princeton High School marching band, finishing a successful fall marching season. The band finishing 18th at Area during prelims with their 2023 show titled “The Wishing Well.”  Photo courtesy Jerry Winfrey The...

read more
Park and library bonds pass easily

Park and library bonds pass easily

Nov 8, 2023 | ,

Princeton voters have approved a $109.1 million bond proposal to fund park projects and improvements to the Lois Nelson Public Library. The bonds will be sold in two separate offerings, $50 million in February of next year and $59.1 million in February 2027.According...

read more
Collin County bonds pass

Collin County bonds pass

Nov 7, 2023 |

Collin County voters have approved all five propositions in the $683 million bond election.According to complete, unofficial results from Collin County Elections, Proposition E, providing $380 million to upgrade county roads and develop new regional thoroughfares and...

read more
