City to host tree lighting, parade next month

Princeton doesn’t need sub-freezing temperatures for ice skating in Municipal Park.

The many activities scheduled 5-9 p.m. for the Saturday, Dec. 2, lighting of the community Christmas tree will include skating, bounce houses, crafts, seasonal snacks and toy drives by Toys for Tots sponsored by the Marine Corps Reserve and the Angel Tree program sponsored by the Lions Club and Princeton ISD and now in its 16th year.

