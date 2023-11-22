Subscribe
American Heart Association 300x250

City to host tree lighting, parade next month

by | Nov 22, 2023 | Latest

Princeton doesn’t need sub-freezing temperatures for ice skating in Municipal Park.

The many activities scheduled 5-9 p.m. for the Saturday, Dec. 2, lighting of the community Christmas tree will include skating, bounce houses, crafts, seasonal snacks and toy drives by Toys for Tots sponsored by the Marine Corps Reserve and the Angel Tree program sponsored by the Lions Club and Princeton ISD and now in its 16th year.

For more on this story see the November 23, 2023 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

CCMobility Nov 2023

0 Comments

Related News

Quilts of Valor honors veterans

Quilts of Valor honors veterans

Nov 22, 2023 | ,

Collin College Farmersville Campus welcomed the community, veterans and service members for the Quilt Guild’s annual Quilts of Valor presentation Tuesday, Nov. 14. Library Branch Manager Deborah Sellars delivered the opening remarks, welcoming attendees to the campus,...

read more
U.S. Rep urges allies to block Iranian airlines

U.S. Rep urges allies to block Iranian airlines

Nov 22, 2023 | ,

Iranian airlines sanctioned by the U.S. continue to use at least 24 airports across Eurasia, most of which are in NATO and the European Union, 3rd District Congressman Keith Self said. “Our friends in NATO and the EU not only risk exposure to sanctions imposed by the...

read more
Marking history

Marking history

Nov 22, 2023 | ,

Collin County resident awarded with Yellow Rose of Texas Farmersville resident Linda Hess has made her mark on Collin County by documenting its history for over two decades. Hess’ dedication as a Collin County Historical Commission (CCHC) member and volunteer earned...

read more
Residents elect new councilmembers, approve Park Bond

Residents elect new councilmembers, approve Park Bond

Nov 16, 2023 | ,

Princeton voters overwhelming approved Part B of the Park Bond to expand the library. File art  The Princeton City Council has been expanded from five members to seven under terms of the home rule charter adopted last year and the two new members will be sworn in...

read more
Darland, Sharpe win school board seats

Darland, Sharpe win school board seats

Nov 16, 2023 | , ,

Princeton ISD School Board President Cyndi Darland has been re-elected, but Vice President Chad Jones placed third in a four-candidate race. According to complete, unofficial returns from Collin County Elections, former PISD Trustee Starla Sharpe placed first with...

read more
Honoring those who served

Honoring those who served

Nov 16, 2023 | ,

Princeton High School Navy JROTC cadets presented the colors at the Veterans Day celebration at  Veterans Memorial Park Saturday, Nov. 11.  Norishka Pachot/The Princeton Herald Keith Self came home to the congressional district he represents to offer a message of...

read more
Police Chief James Waters back on the job

Police Chief James Waters back on the job

Nov 16, 2023 | ,

Mayor Brianna Chacon swears in Princeton Police Chief James Waters. Bob Wieland/Princeton Herald Although an invocation was on the agenda, the Monday, Nov. 13, meeting of the Princeton City Council began with a moment of silence since a resolution re-establishing an...

read more
Police Chief Waters swearing in

Police Chief Waters swearing in

Nov 10, 2023 | ,

Princeton Interim Police Chief James Waters will be sworn in as permanent chief in a ceremony on Monday, Nov. 13, the city announced. The event will be held at 3 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.Waters, a former chief, had served as interim chief since the dismissal...

read more
Angel Tree efforts underway

Angel Tree efforts underway

Nov 9, 2023 | ,

Deadlines for Angel Tree applicants and adoptions is approaching. The deadline for Angel Tree applications is fast approaching and 550 angels are already registered for the 16th annual Angel Tree program.  Sponsored by the Lions Club in conjunction with Princeton...

read more
Club serves the community

Club serves the community

Nov 9, 2023 | ,

Members of Princeton’s Noino Club raised almost $1,000 for high school senior scholarships during a garage sale in September at Culleoka Baptist Church. Courtesy Photo A women’s club formed 80 years ago has kept history and traditions alive in Princeton as members...

read more
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023