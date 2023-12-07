Bourbon with a Texas flavor

Bob Pettit stands among 500 oak barrels of aging bourbon. Bob Wieland/CSMedia Texas.

A Collin County distillery proudly commemorates the year its location was granted to early settlers in the Republic of Texas.

The 1845 Distilling Company is a family-owned and operated artisan bourbon distillery located in Lowry Crossing.

It has taken four years but the distillery’s tasting room opened in February and there are now 545 barrels of bourbon aging in charred oaken casks each holding 53 gallons.

It’s also been a long journey for Bob and June Pettit, who met half a century ago at school in Houston and have been together ever since.

As a teen, Houston native Bob Pettit sold concessions at the Astrodome and later delivered the Houston Post. He studied photography at the University of Houston before leaving and eventually becoming a land surveyor.

June Pettit, a New Orleans native, moved to Houston as a child and eventually became a certified public accountant.

