Subscribe
American Heart Association 300x250

Bourbon with a Texas flavor

by | Dec 7, 2023 | Latest, News

Bob Pettit stands among 500 oak barrels of aging bourbon. Bob Wieland/CSMedia Texas.

A Collin County distillery proudly commemorates the year its location was granted to early settlers in the Republic of Texas.

The 1845 Distilling Company is a family-owned and operated artisan bourbon distillery located in Lowry Crossing.

It has taken four years but the distillery’s tasting room opened in February and there are now 545 barrels of bourbon aging in charred oaken casks each holding 53 gallons.

It’s also been a long journey for Bob and June Pettit, who met half a century ago at school in Houston and have been together ever since. 

As a teen, Houston native Bob Pettit sold concessions at the Astrodome and later delivered the Houston Post.  He studied photography at the University of Houston before leaving and eventually becoming a land surveyor. 

June Pettit, a New Orleans native, moved to Houston as a child and eventually became a certified public accountant. 

To read the full story and support your local newspaper subscribe to The Princeton Herald today!

CCMobility Nov 2023

0 Comments

Related News

Princeton woman arrested in January 6 case

Princeton woman arrested in January 6 case

Dec 8, 2023 | ,

FBI agents have arrested a 65-year-old Princeton woman in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.According to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Dana Jean Bell is charged with felony offenses of assaulting, resisting, or impeding...

read more
Texas Supreme Court hears abortion ban challenge

Texas Supreme Court hears abortion ban challenge

Dec 7, 2023 | ,

The Texas Supreme Court heard oral arguments last week in a case that could decide whether medical exceptions to the state’s abortion ban are written clearly enough to protect pregnant women who face serious health risks, the Austin American-Statesman reported. The 22...

read more
Search begins for new leader

Search begins for new leader

Dec 7, 2023 | ,

Help Wanted: City Manager to serve as the chief administrative officer of the city of Princeton and serve as a key advisor to the mayor and city council. Must have and maintain a professional, inviting and friendly demeanor. Salary depends on qualifications. So...

read more
Sheriff Skinner seeks re-election

Sheriff Skinner seeks re-election

Dec 7, 2023 | ,

Collin County’s chief law enforcement officer is seeking a third term behind the star. Sheriff Jim Skinner, first elected in November 2016, said he had filed as a Republican candidate in the March 5 primary.  “Over these past seven years, with your unyielding...

read more
City gets eye in the sky

City gets eye in the sky

Dec 7, 2023 | ,

Princeton Fire Inspector Joe Cedeno flies the city’s new drone under the watchful eye of instructor Dean Attridge. Bob Wieland/Tbe Princeton Herald Public safety in Princeton is looking up – because a state-of-the-art drone is looking down. “It can literally be a...

read more
Collin County homeless count preparations underway

Collin County homeless count preparations underway

Nov 30, 2023 | ,

On a cold night in January, a small army of volunteers will deploy across Collin County to determine how many neighbors do not have a place to live. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) sponsors annual Point-in-Time (PIT) and Housing Inventory...

read more
Abbott: Battle continues over vouchers

Abbott: Battle continues over vouchers

Nov 30, 2023 | ,

As time runs out next week on the fourth special session, Gov. Greg Abbott said he will continue to fight for school choice, despite the Texas House once again decisively rejecting it when 21 Republicans largely from rural districts joined Democrats in stripping it...

read more
Veterans to be honored in special cemetery ceremony

Veterans to be honored in special cemetery ceremony

Nov 30, 2023 |

Volunteers will once again lay wreaths on veteran graves at the Wilson-Chapel Cemetery in Lowry Crossing Saturday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m.  File art For the sixth December in a row, Linda Hamlin Dillard is waiting anxiously for a truckload of fresh evergreen wreaths to...

read more
School board elects officers

School board elects officers

Nov 30, 2023 | , ,

Second grader Bradlee Hamming, who designed the PISD’s 2023 Christmas card, is congratulated by Rachel Nicks, director of elementary education, left, and School Board President Cyndi Darland. Bob Wieland/The Princeton Herald In what could portend future disagreements,...

read more
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023