City gets eye in the sky

Princeton Fire Inspector Joe Cedeno flies the city’s new drone under the watchful eye of instructor Dean Attridge. Bob Wieland/Tbe Princeton Herald

Public safety in Princeton is looking up – because a state-of-the-art drone is looking down.

“It can literally be a matter of life and death,” said DeShawyna Walker, coordinator for the Community Development Corporation (CDC) that funded the $54,000 purchase for the Princeton Fire Department.

“I think it’s a great deal for the city of Princeton,” said CDC President Jaisen Rutledge. “I’m glad the CDC could be part of this.”

Earlier this year, Princeton Fire Inspector Joe Cedeno outlined a possible drone program for the CDC and directors made only two changes: they wanted it to be the best in its class — and made in the U.S.A.

The city wound up purchasing the Ascent AeroSystems Spirit from Volatus Drones, a division of Canadian-based Volatus Aerospace.

“Spirit is a dependable, all-weather high-performance UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) designed and built in the U.S.A.,” the company’s brochure said.

It is so new, and expensive, that no other Texas city currently has one. “I think the only other one in Texas is with the Border Patrol,” Cedeno said.

