Search begins for new leader

Help Wanted: City Manager to serve as the chief administrative officer of the city of Princeton and serve as a key advisor to the mayor and city council. Must have and maintain a professional, inviting and friendly demeanor. Salary depends on qualifications.

So Princeton began the search for a city manager to succeed Derek Borg, who resigned in a hastily called city council meeting on Friday, Oct. 20.

Named city manager 11 years ago, Borg oversaw 136 full-time employees, 15 part-time employees and a $62.5 million budget. His salary was nearly $190,000 per year.

Borg joined the Princeton Fire Department in 2002, was named fire marshal in 2004 and assistant fire chief in 2007. He was appointed interim city manager in August 2011 before being named city manager in February 2012.

The job description listed on the city’s website said, “The role of a city manager is multifaceted and encompasses a wide range of essential functions that are critical to the effective and efficient operation of a municipality.”

To read the full story and support your local newspaper subscribe to The Princeton Herald today!