Princeton woman arrested in January 6 case

FBI agents have arrested a 65-year-old Princeton woman in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Dana Jean Bell is charged with felony offenses of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder.

In addition to the felonies, Bell is charged with multiple misdemeanor offenses, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in the Capitol grounds or buildings; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, a release said.

Bell, arrested Thursday, Dec. 7, at her home in Princeton, made her initial appearance in the Eastern District of Texas and was released on bond, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

More than 1,230 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol.

