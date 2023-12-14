Council expanded to 7 seats

Mayor Brianna Chacon swears in new councilmembers, from left, Ryan Gerfers, Ben Long, Carolyn David-Graves. Bob Wieland/The Princeton Herald

After being sworn in, new members of the Princeton City Council quickly got down to business by considering a long agenda, taking a one hour, 40-minute executive session and approving a final separation agreement for former City Manager Derek Borg, who resigned Oct. 20.

Details of the agreement were not immediately available.

Mayor Brianna Chacon told the Monday, Dec. 11, meeting that the addition of two members to council was “super exciting for all of us up here.”

She said last year’s implementation of a home rule city charter expanded the size of the council, “So this is our very first meeting to have a very full council.”

Ryan Gerfers, previously appointed to Place 4, was sworn in along with Ben Long in Place 6 and Carolyn David-Graves in Place 7.

Councilmembers then re-elected Mayor pro tem Steven Deffibaugh as the official who would serve in the mayor’s absence.

To read the full story and support your local newspaper subscribe to The Princeton Herald today!