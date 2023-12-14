Princeton woman charged in Capital riot

Dana Bell is accused of assaulting media and police at the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol. Courtesy U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

A 65-year-old Princeton woman has been charged with assaulting media and law enforcement during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to a complaint and arrest warrant signed Dec. 6 by U.S. Magistrate G. Michael Harvey, Dana Jean Bell was charged with felony and misdemeanor offenses related to the disruption as a joint session of Congress convened to certify results of the 2020 presidential election.

She was unidentified for more than a year until a second BOLO (Be On the Look Out) was issued by the FBI in Dallas, affidavit said.

In April 2022 at least three separate people “who knew Bell personally and who lived in the same neighborhood in Texas identified Bell as the woman shown in the BOLO #318,” the complaint said.

