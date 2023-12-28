Texas state legislature worked overtime

Princeton’s year began with a wintry blast as lawmakers gathered in Austin eager to spend a record budget surplus and ultimately approving massive tax relief for our property owners.

Voters went to the polls three times and residents enjoyed a variety of outdoor activities as the January deep freeze that closed schools, businesses and government offices for four days gave way to record triple-digit summer temperatures.

In addition to approving $797 million in bonds to build new schools in the May 6 election, voters in November OK’d a massive tax relief bill among 14 constitutional amendments, a $683 million Collin County bond package and a $109.1 million city bond proposal to improve city parks and expand the Lois Nelson Public Library.

For more on this story see the December 28, 2023 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.