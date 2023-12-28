Subscribe
Texas state legislature worked overtime

by | Dec 28, 2023

Princeton’s year began with a wintry blast as lawmakers gathered in Austin eager to spend a record budget surplus and ultimately approving massive tax relief for our property owners.

Voters went to the polls three times and residents enjoyed a variety of outdoor activities as the January deep freeze that closed schools, businesses and government offices for four days gave way to record triple-digit summer temperatures.

In addition to approving $797 million in bonds to build new schools in the May 6 election, voters in November OK’d a massive tax relief bill among 14 constitutional amendments, a $683 million Collin County bond package and a $109.1 million city bond proposal to improve city parks and expand the Lois Nelson Public Library.

