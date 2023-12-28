Two bond proposals; new members join city council

Princeton and other Collin County voters overwhelmingly want more and better roads. Proposition E on the November ballot, provides $380 million to upgrade county roads and develop new regional thoroughfares and freeways. It was the most-favored proposal in the $683 million bond package.

Proposition A will raise nearly $261.86 million for corrections and probation facilities for youth and adults,

