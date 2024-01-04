Subscribe
Undocumented migrants targeted by new law

by | Jan 4, 2024 | Latest, News

Governor Abbott signs a sweeping package of border security legislation. Photo gov.texas.gov

Starting in March, Texas law officers will be able to arrest people suspected of crossing the Rio Grande without proper paperwork.

“We’re going to send them right back to Mexico,” Abbott said at the Dec. 18 signing in Brownsville.

Senate Bill 4 (SB 4) makes it a state crime to cross the border anywhere but a legal point of entry.

Illegal immigration is already a federal crime, but the new law would allow police anywhere in Texas to arrest and detain undocumented immigrants who could ultimately be deported.

