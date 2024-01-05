Local moms having a ball

A group of Princeton mothers has found a way to have fun while helping others.

Level Up, a registered nonprofit, is sponsoring a Roaring ‘20s Great Gatsby gala from 5:30-10:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27, at The Hidden Jewel in Blue Ridge. Period costumes are encouraged.

It’s the third banquet for Level Up, which stands for Ladies Enriching, Volunteering and Elevating Local Underserved Populations, Inc.

Organized by Katie Hinckley, Nicole Gschwend and Victoria Lehr, the ball’s silent auction will benefit Family Promise of Collin County, a faith-based organization with a mission to provide shelter, food and support services to families with children who are experiencing homelessness. The nonprofit seeks to help those families achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response.

The dinner is catered by Texas Roadhouse with entertainment by All Access DJ and the Princeton High School Jazz Band.



For more stories about the Princeton community see the next print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism.



https://publisher.etype.services/Princeton-Herald