City, schools, closed on MLK Day

by | Jan 10, 2024 | Area News, Latest

All Princeton city offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 15, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
There will be no Princeton ISD school classes Monday and the Jan. 15 PISD Board of Trustees meeting will be held Monday, Jan. 22, at 6:30 p.m. in the School Administration Building.

