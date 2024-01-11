Local moms having a ball

Nicole Gschwend, left, and Katie Hinckley plan the Level Up Great Gatsby Winter Ball to be held Jan. 27 at The Hidden Jewel in Blue Ridge. Proceeds from the silent auction will benefit Family Promise, a Collin County nonprofit. Bob Wieland/The Princeton Herald

Emerging from the COVID doldrums, some Princeton moms were looking for a way to reconnect and banish the lingering feelings of loneliness and isolation.

So how about throwing a really big party?

Nicole Gschwend got the idea while watching a happy TV movie with her husband.

“Hey, do you guys want to plan a giant ball for a whole bunch of our friends?” she asked some of her close associates.

The response was overwhelming with a “glow of pure joy all over Facebook,” she said.

“It just seemed like such a bright spot of something to look forward to,” said Katie Hinckley, a friend and fellow church member.

“Coming out of COVID it was a huge, happy reunion of people who hadn’t seen each other for probably a year and a half,” she said. “It was just such a joyous thing. We did it and it was fun!”

