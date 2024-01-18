Subscribe
An event for the ages

by | Jan 18, 2024 | Latest, News

Diamond Ring, Courtesy Rick Fienberg 

Nobody alive today saw the last total eclipse in Princeton. And nobody who sees this year’s April 8 eclipse will live to see the next in this location.

The most recent total eclipse for the area occurred July 29, 1878, the week Texas Rangers killed outlaw Sam Bass during a gunfight in Round Rock.

The next total eclipse for Collin County won’t occur until 2317.

That’s about 10 generations in the future, the same amount of time since 1731 when San Antonio was founded as a village.

It won’t be just the stars at night that are big and bright. Starting about 12:23 p.m., Monday, April 8, the moon will begin to cover the sun. Texas skies will darken until totality in our area from about 1:41 p.m. to approximately 1:45 p.m. The maximum will be during 1:43 p.m.

