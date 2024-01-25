FR promotions, racial profiling data at council

Five Princeton Fire Rescue firefighters have been promoted to Engineer. Chief Tom Harvey presented the men with their badges and helmet shields before the Monday, Jan. 22, meeting of the Princeton City Council.

“Your hard work, commitment, and passion for serving our community have truly paid off,” Harvey said. “We are proud to have such skilled individuals on our team.”

