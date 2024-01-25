Subscribe
Getting ready to vote

Jan 25, 2024

Monday, Feb. 5, is the last day to register to vote in the Tuesday, March 5, election.

Registration forms are available on the Secretary of State’s website, www.votetexas.gov.

The Republican and Democratic parties are holding primary elections ranging from federal offices including the president down to county and offices.

The last day to request a mail-in ballot is Friday, Feb. 23, and early voting is from Tuesday, Feb. 20 to Friday March 1.

Early voting polling locations will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 20 through Feb. 23, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 24, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 25, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 26 through March 1.

