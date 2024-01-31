PISD Students Unhurt in Bus Accident

A chain reaction accident on the East Lucas Road bridge Wednesday claimed the life of a young girl in a car. But nine students on a Princeton ISD school bus were unharmed, the Department of Public Safety said.

Various reports said the victim was a third-grader from Lovejoy ISD but DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford said he was unable to confirm that until he received the full report from the trooper investigating the crash.

Four eastbound vehicles were involved in the Jan. 31 crash, Bradford said. The school bus was in the lead, followed by a utility van, a Nissan Versa with two occupants and a Jeep.

“The Jeep ran into the back of the Versa and they spun, pushing the van sideways into the bus,” he said.

The girl in the back of the Versa was killed and her parent, who was driving, was injured, Bradford said. The driver of the Jeep was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

The accident took place about 3:44 p.m. as traffic was “nearly at a standstill” approaching construction in front of the Bridgewater community, the sergeant said.

The long bridge was closed about four hours and traffic was rerouted while the investigation was carried out, he said.

PISD Communications Coordinator Jean Ann Collins said the bus was headed east after dropping off some students on the Lucas side. “These kids were all high schoolers from either PHS or Lovelady,” she said.

Collins said they were examined by paramedics at the scene.



For more stories about the Princeton community see the next print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism.

https://publisher.etype.services/Princeton-Herald

