Texas could face long-term water supply deficit

Texas is facing a reckoning on water that we must address if the state wants to secure its future prosperity.

The State Water Plan prepared by the Texas Water Development Board projects that Texas faces a long-term water supply deficit of 6.9 million acre-feet in 50 years if we do not expand our water supply portfolio and are hit by another long, severe drought.

The reason for this potential deficit is simple: we live in a drought-prone state where our population will grow as our available water supplies diminish.

By Jeremy B. Mazur, a senior policy advisor at Texas 2036

