Loud and Clear

by | Jul 25, 2024 | Opinion

About 40 years ago, my dad gave me a radio. Not just any radio. It is what’s called a farm radio.

 According to Texas Co-op Power Magazine, in 1936 just three out of 100 farms had electricity. By the mid-1940’s it was three out of 10. That still left most farm families without power.

The Philco radio my dad gave me was made around 1946 and it ran off a dry cell battery.

By John Moore

The Garden of Eatin’

The Garden of Eatin’

Jul 18, 2024 |

Columnist John Moore’s wife grows a lot of food. And boy, is he glad. Photo: John Moore The great thing about growing a lot of your own food is the ability to walk out the back door and pick it. It doesn’t get much fresher than that. If there’s a downside to growing a...

Verses Versus Verses

Verses Versus Verses

Jul 11, 2024 |

Suggested photo cutline: Columnist John Moore grew up in a Baptist church in the South. Consequently, he doesn’t know any of the third verses in the hymnal. Photo: John Moore If you’re a Baptist from the South, you’re hoping that if there’s a Pearly Gates pop quiz,...

Meat and Greet

Meat and Greet

Jul 3, 2024 |

“Barbecue may not be the road to world peace, but it’s a start.” – Anthony Bourdain Barbecue is a versatile word. It can refer to an outdoor place to cook meat; to cooking meat; and can also reference a gathering of people for the purpose of serving meat cooked...

Real good eatin’

Real good eatin’

Jun 27, 2024 |

My grandfather called it a “Po Boy Lunch.” That meant we were having leftovers in whatever creative way my grandmother came up with. Recently, I took two biscuits from breakfast and loaded them with smoked brisket, and from the garden, purple onions and jalapeños. A...

Comic Relief

Comic Relief

Jun 20, 2024 |

People use different ways to learn to read. Some folks use the vowels and consonants method. Others memorize how the words look.  I used both, but I had a secret weapon many didn’t know about.  Comic books.  While most kids were having, “Fun with Dick...

35 Texas counties eligible for individual disaster aid

35 Texas counties eligible for individual disaster aid

Jun 13, 2024 |

Residents in a total of 35 Texas counties now qualify for individual disaster assistance following a series of severe storms and flooding that began in late April, The Dallas Morning News reported. “I thank our federal partners and emergency response personnel across...

Texas could face long-term water supply deficit

Texas could face long-term water supply deficit

Jun 6, 2024 |

Texas is facing a reckoning on water that we must address if the state wants to secure its future prosperity. The State Water Plan prepared by the Texas Water Development Board projects that Texas faces a long-term water supply deficit of 6.9 million acre-feet in 50...

Hogging the channels

Hogging the channels

May 30, 2024 |

 I have a lot of my grandparents in me. I’m cheap. I also love the Arkansas Razorbacks. Nowhere is this truer than when it comes to radio, television, and an Arkansas game. I grew up listening to free radio and watching free television. So, the idea of paying...

Laundry: There’s more than one way to fold

Laundry: There’s more than one way to fold

May 23, 2024 |

You would think that there’s only one way to fold towels. But, you’d be wrong. Growing up in Ashdown, Arkansas, my momma showed me how to fold them, as well as shirts, socks, underpants, and other personal sundries. I assumed that this skillset would carry me all the...

The Lawn Moore

The Lawn Moore

May 16, 2024 |

America really is The Land of Opportunity. Even if there’s only one opportunity, and that opportunity is cutting the grass.  Ashdown, Arkansas, was a pretty typical small American town in the 1960s and 1970s.  Kids weren’t just handed things. If we wanted...

