Subscribe
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024

Hearing delayed for abandoned apartment project

by | Aug 15, 2024 | Latest, News

The Princeton Housing Standards Commission has rescheduled a hearing on The Princeton luxury apartments at 599 W. Princeton Drive, just east of Walmart.

The hearing had been scheduled for 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12. It is now scheduled for 5 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, in the Municipal Center.

No reason for the delay was given in the posting on the city secretary’s page on the Princeton city website.

The Housing Standards Commission is composed of Princeton City Council members.

A May 17 notice of violation gave the owner or developer until June 16, 2024, to bring the project into compliance.

A city building inspector called the apartments a “substandard structure, constitution public nuisance and hazard to public health, safety and welfare.”

To read the full story and stay informed with your local community, subscribe to your local newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

Photos online

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Dental experts tackle big cat tooth troubles

Dental experts tackle big cat tooth troubles

Aug 15, 2024 | , ,

Dr. Charles Dyer IV, a dentist specializing in periodontal work and implants, works on Pasha, a Bengal Tiger, Saturday, Aug. 10, at In-Sync Exotics in Wylie. Sonia Duggan/The Princeton Herald In a continued effort to ensure the health and well-being of the big cats at...

read more
Princeton ISD adds nearly 1,000 students

Princeton ISD adds nearly 1,000 students

Aug 15, 2024 | , ,

PISD Superintendent Donald McIntyre high-fives Christian Velasco on the first day of school at Godwin Elementary. Courtesy PISD  Growth is exceeding projections in the Princeton Independent School District, Superintendent Donald McIntyre said as the 2024-25 school...

read more
Community Center to be repaired

Community Center to be repaired

Aug 15, 2024 | ,

The Steven and Judy Deffibaugh Community Center will be closed indefinitely for repairs, not to cost more than $500,000.  Directors of the Princeton Community Development Corporation (PCDC) voted unanimously at a Tuesday, Aug. 6, special meeting to undertake...

read more
Property tax hearing next month

Property tax hearing next month

Aug 15, 2024 | ,

The Princeton City Council will meet Thursday, Sept. 12, to discuss the city budget and property tax rates for next year. A public hearing is set for Monday, Sept. 16, at which time the tax rate and city budget will be adopted.  Councilmembers also called an...

read more
Mosquito spraying to prevent West Nile Virus

Mosquito spraying to prevent West Nile Virus

Aug 8, 2024 | ,

Mosquito spraying was scheduled after a mosquito pool near East College Street tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV), the city said. The city of Princeton said overnight spraying starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, would target the area from Mabel Avenue north to...

read more
Keeping your family safe from ticks

Keeping your family safe from ticks

Aug 8, 2024 | ,

Extra precaution must be used to protect people and pets when walking in areas where ticks may live. File Art Summer months draw Texans outdoors, but the number of people enjoying warmer weather also draw out ticks looking for a meal. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension...

read more
Total taxable property value increases

Total taxable property value increases

Aug 8, 2024 | ,

The estimated average market value of a home in Princeton is $340,434. Bob Wieland/Princeton Herald  Total certified taxable values for Princeton and Collin County property were up from 2023, according to Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) figures as of July 23,...

read more
PHS alum motivates PISD staff

PHS alum motivates PISD staff

Aug 8, 2024 | , ,

PHS Class of 2013 alum Fayola Oyatayo, a media personality known as “Mr. Wichita,” reminds PISD teachers their profession is a calling. Courtesy Photo A successful Princeton High School graduate has returned to motivate teachers preparing for the start of classes....

read more
PEDC names new chair; adopts FY25 budget 

PEDC names new chair; adopts FY25 budget 

Aug 8, 2024 | ,

Directors of the Princeton Economic Development Corporation (PEDC) have chosen Vice Chair Mike Thompson, Place 1, as chair. He succeeds Terrance Johnson, who resigned in June.  Thompson was not present at the Monday, Aug. 5, special meeting chaired by Place 3...

read more
Luxury Apartments hearing postponed

Luxury Apartments hearing postponed

Aug 8, 2024 | ,

The city of Princeton has delayed for 10 days the hearing by the Housing Standards Commission on a notice of violation sent in May to the owner of the unfinished apartments just east of Walmart on U.S. 380.The hearing had been scheduled for 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12. It...

read more
Photos online
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Rotary Golf 2024
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Rotary Golf 2024
Rotary Golf 2024