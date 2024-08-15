Hearing delayed for abandoned apartment project

The Princeton Housing Standards Commission has rescheduled a hearing on The Princeton luxury apartments at 599 W. Princeton Drive, just east of Walmart.

The hearing had been scheduled for 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12. It is now scheduled for 5 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, in the Municipal Center.

No reason for the delay was given in the posting on the city secretary’s page on the Princeton city website.

The Housing Standards Commission is composed of Princeton City Council members.

A May 17 notice of violation gave the owner or developer until June 16, 2024, to bring the project into compliance.

A city building inspector called the apartments a “substandard structure, constitution public nuisance and hazard to public health, safety and welfare.”

