Princeton Luxury Apartments must be completed

Work crews began demolishing three units of the Princeton Luxury Apartments Wednesday, Aug. 21

The city has a game plan for finishing the Princeton Luxury Apartments next to Walmart on U.S. 380. But it’s not clear who will carry the ball to the goal as two potential buyers have come forward.

Demolition began on three of the 13 dilapidated buildings in the unfinished complex as the Princeton City Council – sitting as the Housing Standards Commission – convened a public hearing Thursday, Aug. 22.

The three-hour hearing ended with an adoption of a timeline ordering all units in the project to be completed and ready for occupancy by February 2026.

For more on this story see the August 29, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.