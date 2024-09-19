Council pauses residential development

The Princeton City Council is enacting a temporary four-month halt on all new, expanded or modified residential property development within the city limits and the city’s extra-territorial jurisdiction (ETJ).

“A moratorium overall stops permitting such as any acceptance, approval or other form of authorization related to property development for some period of time,” said Grant Lowry, assistant city attorney.

The moratorium does not apply to ongoing projects, grandfathered projects with vested rights and executed development agreements, Lowry said.

A final vote on a 120-day ban is scheduled Monday, Sept. 23, at the next regular council meeting.

The moratorium ordinance, No. 2024-09-23, would address the increasing pressures on Princeton’s public facilities from rapid and unprecedented growth.

Lowry said the city’s existing infrastructure — specifically streets, water, sewer, and storm drainage systems — was operating near, at, or beyond capacity.

Director of Public Works Tommy Mapp said the city needed three new water storage tanks and Police Chief James Waters said the city should have 30 additional officers to serve even the current population.

To read the full story and support your local newspaper, subscribe to The Princeton Herald today!