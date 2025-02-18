Warming shelter information by | Feb 18, 2025 | Area News, Latest

The city of Princeton has designated space at Fire Station 1, 510 Woody Drive, to operate as a warming shelter should there be a loss of power or gas over the next few days.

Additional facilities may be used for warming and will be determined by need as the situation develops.

Senior residents without transportation to the warming station can call the non-emergency line at 972-547-5350, which will connect them to a dispatcher. Time frames will depend on officer availability.

The city will also offer limited availability for pets in kennels and carriers. Pets will be kept in a separate room.



Criteria for Opening Warming Stations:



Temperature Threshold …

– Forecasted high temperatures at-or-below 32 degrees for more than 24 consecutive hours.

– Windchill advisories with feels-like temperature at or below 20 degrees.

– A combination of cold temperatures and windchill with precipitation (rain/sleet/snow)



Power Outage …

– There is a known power outage affecting a subdivision in the city of Princeton or a large area of the city, and the estimated time to restore is more than 12 hours.



Gas Outage …

– There is a known gas outage affecting a subdivision in the city of Princeton or a large area of the city, and the estimated time to restore is more than 12 hours.

