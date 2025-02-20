Collin County ranks second for disposable income

Four Texas counties ranked among the top 10 places where families had the most disposable income, according to a study released this year.

The study by SmartAsset found Collin County ranked second nationally with $20,801 left over to spend for small families and $62,193 for single adults.

The study found the median household income in Collin County was $113,943 with the cost of necessities for two working adults with one child at $93,142 and the cost of necessities for a single adult was $51,750.

