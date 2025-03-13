Farmersville Campus Hosts Annual Movie Night on the Lawn

Collin College’s Farmersville Campus will host its highly anticipated annual Movie Night on the Lawn on Saturday, March 29. The event is free and open to the public, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the movie beginning promptly at 8 p.m.

This year’s featured film is Twisters, starring Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos. In this thrilling sequel, Kate Carter (Edgar-Jones), haunted by a previous encounter with a tornado, is lured back to Oklahoma’s open plains by her friend Javi (Ramos) to test a groundbreaking new storm tracking system.

Along the way, she meets Tyler Owens (Powell), a charming but reckless social-media superstar who chases storms for his online followers. As storm season intensifies, Kate, Tyler, and their competing teams must fight for their lives as multiple storms converge over central Oklahoma.

The event will feature free popcorn, candy, and water, with food trucks available for those looking to purchase a meal. The campus is located at 501. S. Collin Pkwy, Farmersville.

In the event of inclement weather, Movie Night on the Lawn will be rescheduled to April 5.For more information, please contact the Farmersville Campus at 972.549.6490.