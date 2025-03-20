Subscribe
Movie Night RH 2025

Shining light on government brings together all kinds of Texans

by | Mar 20, 2025 | Opinion

What unites Texans of all political persuasions is the nonpartisan principle that our government must operate in the sunlight.

 We have the right – and responsibility – to keep watch on how tax money is spent and how public officials make decisions. But it takes access to information to do it.

Our state transparency laws envision citizens having power over government. Every legislative session, updates and improvements are needed so that the Texas Public Information Act and the Texas Open Meetings Act function as intended.

The Texas Sunshine Coalition, representing 16 organizations with varying interests, works to protect the public’s right to know. Supporters of the coalition testified this month before a key Texas House committee on enhancing public information laws. As we embark on national Sunshine Week, March 16-22, and call attention to open government, let’s embrace these bipartisan sunshine proposals in the Texas Legislature:

Enforcement. When governments don’t respond to information requestors or don’t provide all the releasable records, common sense enforcement is necessary in the Public Information Act. Requestors deserve a solid system for filing complaints with the attorney general, and government officials found to have acted wrongly should face consequences such as additional open government training. Senate Bill 919 by Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo, and House Bill 4219 by Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake, would achieve this.

If a requestor must file a lawsuit to force release of information, there should be a way to recover attorneys’ fees if the requestor prevails. Texas appellate court decisions have made that difficult, allowing governments to hand over records at the last minute – often after costly litigation – and avoid paying legal fees. Those who successfully sue a government to obtain information need to recover attorneys’ fees or, as Sen. Mayes Middleton, R-Galveston, recently pointed out “that’s not a fair fight.” Pending legislation would clarify legal fee provisions. SB 824 by Middleton, HB 2248 by Rep. John Smithee, R-Amarillo, and SB 1291 by Sen. Nathan Johnson, D-Dallas, address the issue.

User friendly Initiatives. Legislative proposals to help citizens and governments better use and carry out the Public Information Act include requiring that the attorney general’s office operates a toll-free open government hotline; ensuring that the government official or outside legal counsel who responds to citizens’ requests completes open government training; and allowing for mediation between a requestor and a government. These are contained in SB 1294 and SB 1295 by Johnson and SB 1130 by Middleton.

Disclosing basic information. Some governments store information in electronic spreadsheets but convert these documents to PDF images before producing them to the public. This conversion is unnecessary and makes it difficult to search and sort information. The attorney general’s office has recommended producing documents in their original format, including spreadsheets. SB 50 by Zaffirini and HB 4218 by Capriglione would place this in law.

Ensuring that dates of birth are available in public records helps verify the identification of people with common names, whether in news reporting on crime or background checks conducted by lenders, landlords and employers. Dates of birth on applications by candidates for office help voters understand who is on the ballot. Birthdate disclosure is done in patchwork fashion across Texas following an Austin appellate court ruling a few years ago. HB 3719 by Rep. Todd Hunter, R-Corpus Christi, and SB 1293 by Johnson would eliminate confusion and restore access to this basic information.

All these sunshine proposals center on preserving our rights, and the free flow of information goes hand in hand with the First Amendment liberty to freely speak out about government.

“It’s about truth,” Middleton said, noting the Texas Public Information Act states that citizens grant powers to the government, not the other way around. “The rights belong to the people.”


The Sunshine Coalition includes the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas; Texas Association of Broadcasters; Texas Press Association; Texas Public Policy Foundation; Institute for Justice; ACLU of Texas; Every Texan; Common Cause; Grassroots America; League of Women Voters of Texas; SMU School of Law First Amendment Clinic; Texas Appleseed; Texas Association of Licensed Investigators; Texans Uniting for Reform and Freedom; Public Citizen; PublicData.com.

Enjoying this column? Want to read more like this? Support local journalism subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

By Kelley Shannon, executive director of the non-profit Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas. For more information go to www.foift.org.

Subscribe Love

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

House proposes $7.5 billion in new school funding

House proposes $7.5 billion in new school funding

Mar 13, 2025 |

Critics say a House bill proposing $7.5 billion in new funding for public education doesn’t go far enough, The Dallas Morning News reported. House Bill 2 would raise the per-student allotment by $220, to $6,360 a year. It would also invest $750 million in teacher pay...

read more
Voucher bill has backing of House majority

Voucher bill has backing of House majority

Mar 6, 2025 |

A slim majority of Texas House members have indicated they will back House Bill 3, which creates education savings accounts that allow families to use taxpayer money for private school education. The Dallas Morning News reported that 75 Republican legislators have...

read more
House unveils its voucher version

House unveils its voucher version

Feb 27, 2025 |

Texas House members filed a bevy of education bills last week, including a proposed $8 billion investment in public education and a voucher bill that ties the amount of money spent for private schooling to the dollar amount provided to public schools. The Austin...

read more
Door number one

Door number one

Feb 20, 2025 |

Columnist John Moore has some milk bottles to return, but the milkman no longer stops by his home. Courtesy John Moore Social media, for all of its faults, every now and then offers something worthwhile. I’m a member of a group on Facebook called, “Dull Men.” The only...

read more
Voucher bill passes Senate, arrives in House

Voucher bill passes Senate, arrives in House

Feb 13, 2025 |

A bill to implement school vouchers in Texas sailed through the Senate largely on party lines last week and now awaits consideration in the House, the Austin American-Statesman reported. House Speaker Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, said he believes there are enough votes...

read more
A hare much

A hare much

Feb 6, 2025 |

Columnist John Moore recalls the friends of his youth, including Harvey The Rabbit. Photo: John Moore I never had more than one at a time, but I had stuffed animals.  Don’t all kids have a security blanket when they’re young? At first, I had a monkey who had a...

read more
President and accounted for

President and accounted for

Jan 30, 2025 |

Columnist John Moore rode the Washington, DC, subway to see the presidential inauguration. Pictured left to right are Moore, Rhonda Anderson, and Kristi Antonick. Photo: John Moore Most of us can cite a handful of times when we knew that we were witnessing history....

read more
Someone’s watching

Someone’s watching

Jan 23, 2025 |

While some in society have stopped wearing watches, columnist John Moore isn’t one of them. Courtesy John Moore I noticed his Watch immediately. I usually notice watches immediately. But his was especially noticeable. It was a Rolex. I don’t own a Rolex, but one day I...

read more
Agencies, universities seek $24.6 billion in new funding

Agencies, universities seek $24.6 billion in new funding

Jan 16, 2025 |

The Texas Senate’s chief budget writer said state agencies and higher education institutions have requested nearly $25 billion in funding as the legislative session gets underway. State Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, told The Dallas Morning News that the requests for...

read more
The perplexity of dreams

The perplexity of dreams

Jan 9, 2025 |

I’m fairly certain my dreams have a drug dealer. What is it with dreams? Sleep is supposed to be an 8-hour window (mine’s never that long) when we rest, regenerate, and arise feeling as refreshed as the person in the Folger’s commercial who throws back the covers and...

read more
Photos online
Movie Night RH 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Movie Night RH 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love