Voters choose Collin College trustees

Three of the nine seats on the Collin College Board of Trustees were open in the Saturday, May 3, general election.

Collin County Elections said Staci L. Weaver had 37,166 votes, or 58.20%, for Place 4, previously occupied by Trustee Greg Gomel. Tamara Thomas had 26,694 votes, or 41.80%.

Place 5 Trustee Raj Menon was unopposed and received 45,680 votes.

Place 6 incumbent Stacy Arias filed for reelection but withdrew from the race, leaving Justin Adcock unopposed. He received 45,828 votes.

Results are not final until canvassed by the Collin College Board of Trustees.

Collin County Elections said 740,482 voters were registered in the county, but just under 11% turned out for a total of 81,258 ballots cast. Early voting accounted for 53,399 votes and 26,857 voters went to the polls on Election Day, Collin County Elections said.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]