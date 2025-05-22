Subscribe
Collin Fall 2025

Jumping to conclusions

by | May 22, 2025 | Opinion

Columnist John Moore finds himself a little lost with new technology. Sometimes lost a lot. Courtesy John Moore

Folks aren’t counting on each other like we were 50 years ago. And technology is the wedge that’s come between us.

Our parents didn’t worry about us much when we left the house. Everyone felt that if their kid got into a bind, someone would lend a hand.

And for the most part, that was true. I can remember deciding to go visit my aunt and uncle in the Dallas area. I told my mom my plans, threw a map in the glove box of my 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, and headed out.

I was 16.

I made my own money, paid for my own car, and knew how to work on it. With my tools and extra hoses and belts in the trunk, my parents didn’t worry much about me. They knew that I could take care of myself. And if I had a big issue, someone would stop and help me.

But technology has reduced our need for each other. Reduced the need to almost zero.

For example, there are some things that we’ve experienced that our grandkids likely will never know.

These include the need for jumper cables, not enough cash to get into a movie theater, getting lost, and difficult math. Technology has eliminated virtually all of these issues.

Even though our moms and dads relied on the goodness of strangers, it didn’t mean they didn’t teach us to have jumper cables in our cars.

I still keep them in all of my vehicles. They’re there for the inevitability of a car that won’t crank. Mine or someone else’s.

Eventually, someone is going to need a jump. This is where humanity can come together.

Me yelling out to a lady in a movie theater parking lot: “Hello, Ma’am! Could you give me a jump? My battery is dead. I have some cables.”

Lady: “Of course. I’m Susan. Happy to help.”

When I got home, I explained to my wife that my battery died at the movie theater parking lot, but some nice lady named Susan gave me a jump.

Wife: “Susan gave you a jump? Who’s Susan?”

But jumper cables are now all but obsolete. Companies make and sell a battery pack with connectors that can crank anything up to the size of an 18-wheeler. And the battery pack isn’t much bigger than a small paperback book.

No need for Susan.

And running down your battery by leaving your lights on while you’re in the theater? Not an issue nowadays. Your car is smart enough to know you left them on, and it shuts them off for you. Cars know just about everything these days.

Me: “Alexa, please help me to remember to turn off the lights in the car.”

Alexa: “My name is Siri. Who’s Alexa?”

Me: “Sorry, I meant Siri.”

Siri: “Maybe you should ask Susan for help with your car lights.”

And that movie theater where you can’t afford tickets anymore? People now build an entertainment room in their homes. The good news is you don’t have to sneak snacks into the theater to avoid ridiculous popcorn prices. The bad news is you’re watching movies by yourself if your wife is still mad about Susan.

On the outside chance you still go to a movie theater, you’ll never get lost. That folded map I still keep in the door pocket of my car isn’t needed now, since I can just ask for directions on my phone.

Me: “Siri, please get me directions to the Cineplex.”

Siri: “From what I hear, your wife has already told you where to go.”

And it used to take more than one person to make change. If you bought a movie ticket, someone took your money and then counted out your cash back. Now, you can either wave your phone over a credit card machine or do the transaction ahead of time and they’ll email or text you your tickets.

Me: “Siri, please buy two tickets to the new James Bond movie at the Cineplex for the 2 o’clock show.”

Siri: “Maybe you should buy a ticket to, ‘The First Wives Club,’ instead?”

I’m reading a lot in the paper nowadays about self-driving cars. They’ve already started using them for taxicabs, delivery trucks, and even some personal vehicles.

I may book one to go to the movies this weekend. I hear they’re showing the old Madonna movie, “Desperately Seeking Susan.

By John Moore, Owner of One Moore Production

For more stories about the Princeton community see the next print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism.

NTMWD 2025

0 Comments

Collin F campus Summer 2025

Related News

Gardens and Grandma

Gardens and Grandma

May 8, 2025 |

Columnist John Moore didn’t like gardens as a kid. That’s changed thanks to his grandmothers. Photo: John Moore As a kid, I hated the vegetable garden. If you stood on our back porch, it was to your left. It took up the entire corner of our large yard. To me, gardens...

read more
Insurance crisis hitting public schools

Insurance crisis hitting public schools

May 1, 2025 |

Severe weather from hurricanes and other weather events has not spared the state’s public schools, resulting in skyrocketing property insurance costs, the Houston Chronicle reported. Insurance costs for districts have increased by 44% statewide in the past five years,...

read more
A numbers game

A numbers game

Apr 24, 2025 |

You don't see phone books much anymore. But even when they were around, columnist John Moore was nowhere to be found in one. Courtesy John Moore For those of us who once made our living working on the radio, one of the main competitors we had for advertising dollars...

read more
What a trip

What a trip

Apr 17, 2025 |

Traveling isn’t columnist John Moore’s favorite activity. He’s pictured here with his father on a camping trip circa 1966. Photo: John Moore Bruce Willis ad libbed a line in Die Hard that struck a chord with me. No, not the “Yipee Ki-Yay,” line. I think that was...

read more
Kitsch me if you can

Kitsch me if you can

Apr 10, 2025 |

Columnist John Moore grew up with yard art, and still proudly displays a concrete gargoyle out on the front porch. Photo: John Moore Pink flamingos. Chalk and concrete figures. Cast iron pots with flowers. Old school bells. Cars on blocks. The yard art of yesterday....

read more
Put a pencil to it

Put a pencil to it

Apr 3, 2025 |

Columnist John Moore loves pencils. Even pencils that cost $30. Courtesy John Moore They call it, “click bait.” It’s when you come across something online that sounds amazing, so you click on it to learn more. Click bait is something that turns out to be nothing as...

read more
House proposes $7.5 billion in new school funding

House proposes $7.5 billion in new school funding

Mar 13, 2025 |

Critics say a House bill proposing $7.5 billion in new funding for public education doesn’t go far enough, The Dallas Morning News reported. House Bill 2 would raise the per-student allotment by $220, to $6,360 a year. It would also invest $750 million in teacher pay...

read more
Voucher bill has backing of House majority

Voucher bill has backing of House majority

Mar 6, 2025 |

A slim majority of Texas House members have indicated they will back House Bill 3, which creates education savings accounts that allow families to use taxpayer money for private school education. The Dallas Morning News reported that 75 Republican legislators have...

read more
Photos online
Collin F campus Summer 2025
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Collin F campus Summer 2025
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love