Public hearing on residential housing moratorium, June 23

by | Jun 12, 2025 | Latest

The City Council of the City of Princeton will hold a public hearing at a meeting that begins at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 23, 2025, at the Princeton Municipal Center, 2000 E. Princeton Drive, Princeton, Texas 75407.
At such time and place, the City Council will conduct a public hearing and receive public input on an extension of a moratorium on the acceptance, authorization, and approvals necessary for residential property development, consisting of the subdivision, platting, construction, reconstruction, or other alteration or improvement thereof, for residential property development within the City of Princeton, Texas’ corporate limits and extraterritorial jurisdiction, in accordance with Chapter 212, Subchapter E, of the Texas Local Government Code, which moratorium was duly adopted by the City of Princeton, Texas, on September 23, 2024, and extended for an additional 180 days on January 13, 2025.

Potential measles exposure in Collin County

Jun 12, 2025 | ,

Collin County Health Care Services has been notified that an individual who spent time in Collin County from Saturday, May 31, through Sunday, June 1, has tested positive for measles. The individual visited two public venues while infectious:• Lemma Coffee Company,...

PISD recognizes, rewards teachers

Jun 12, 2025 | , ,

Princeton ISD Superintendent Donald McIntyre presents a $6,800 check to PHS engineering and robotics teacher Joanna Robertson. Her grant is for a SHARK machine that produces components and parts for robotics. Robertson is also the SkillsUSA coordinator for CTE...

Bill focuses on school employees

Jun 12, 2025 | ,

The Texas Legislature has passed Senate Bill 571 (SB 571), aimed at closing loopholes in the state’s educator misconduct system and preventing individuals with a history of wrongdoing from moving between schools.  The measure, authored by Sen. Paul Bettencourt,...

Forensic audit of Community Center approved

Jun 12, 2025 | ,

The Princeton Community Development Corporation (PCDC), which owns the Steven & Judy Deffibaugh Community Center, has approved a forensic audit of costs associated with renovating the former Methodist Church from 2015 to 2022. The PCDC bought the building at 416...

Town hall addresses rural fire protection

Jun 12, 2025 | ,

Collin County Commissioners Cheryl Williams and Darrell Hale, seated,answer questions from Princeton residents during a town hall meeting Tuesday, June 3, at Cowboy Church of Collin County. Standing is PISD school board Vice President Duane Kelly, who helped...

Police to seek grant for license plate readers

Jun 12, 2025 | ,

Princeton Police credit Flock license plate readers (LPR) for helping to solve a May 21 shooting call at the community pool in 700 block of Dry Gulch Way in the Winchester Crossing subdivision. “Utilizing outside agency resources, we were able to obtain full license...

Town hall addresses rural fire protection

Jun 6, 2025 | ,

Collin County commissioners have reassured residents living outside Princeton’s city limits they won’t lose firefighting protection Oct. 1 when the city ends its contract with the county.Commissioner Cheryl Williams told attendees at a town hall meeting the fire...

Lawmakers pass Ten Commandments bill

Jun 5, 2025 | , ,

A monument on the grounds of the Texas Capitol in Austin provides the text of the Ten Commandments that will be posted in all public school classrooms. Courtesy Library of Congress Starting this fall, all Texas public schools will be required to post the Ten...

Council plans funding for public safety facility

Jun 5, 2025 | ,

The Princeton City Council has taken the first legal step in the issuance of certificates of obligation (COs) to finance a public safety operations and training facility. Councilmembers agreed at a special meeting Tuesday, May 27, to publish notices of the city’s...

