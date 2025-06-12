Public hearing on residential housing moratorium, June 23

The City Council of the City of Princeton will hold a public hearing at a meeting that begins at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 23, 2025, at the Princeton Municipal Center, 2000 E. Princeton Drive, Princeton, Texas 75407.

At such time and place, the City Council will conduct a public hearing and receive public input on an extension of a moratorium on the acceptance, authorization, and approvals necessary for residential property development, consisting of the subdivision, platting, construction, reconstruction, or other alteration or improvement thereof, for residential property development within the City of Princeton, Texas’ corporate limits and extraterritorial jurisdiction, in accordance with Chapter 212, Subchapter E, of the Texas Local Government Code, which moratorium was duly adopted by the City of Princeton, Texas, on September 23, 2024, and extended for an additional 180 days on January 13, 2025.