County returning to hand-marked paper ballots

by | Jun 19, 2025 | Area News, Latest

Paper ballots for upcoming Collin County elections contain oval bubbles that voters will fill in by hand.

Starting with November’s general election, Collin County voters will be going back to the future.

Collin County commissioners have agreed to return to hand-marked paper ballots except for voters with vision or mobility challenges. They would still be able to use electronic ballot marking devices.

The county last used paper ballots in the early 2000s, Collin County Elections Administrator Kaleb Breaux said.

The motion came from County Judge Chris Hill, whose two previous attempts to abandon voting machines failed for lack of a second.

“I have confidence in our system in Collin County,” Hill said at a meeting last year. “I believe that our system is fair and that it’s safe, that it’s secure, and that we have election integrity — but I can’t prove that to you in real time.”

For more on this story see the June 19, 2025 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

