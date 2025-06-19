PISD considers allowing homeschooled students in UIL activities

Steelwork continues at the reconstruction of PISD’s Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

New legislation gives Texas school boards until Sept. 1 to opt out of allowing homeschooled students to take part in University Interscholastic League (UIL) activities alongside students enrolled in public schools.

Senate Bill 401 by Sen. Angela Paxton of McKinney updates a law passed four years ago that allowed school districts to permit homeschooled students to participate in UIL activities by opting in.

Princeton Independent School District Board of Trustees considered the issue at their regular Monday, June 16, meeting, but tabled the topic because three board members – Carlos Cuellar, Bianca Washington and Julia Schmoker – were not present. So, the item will be on the agenda for the board’s Monday, July 21, meeting.

