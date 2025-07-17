Subscribe
Collin Fall 2025

Governor broadens call for special session

Jul 17, 2025

Texas lawmakers returning Monday, July 21, to Austin may reconsider a failed bill from the last legislative session that would have helped local governments acquire emergency communications equipment.

“It’s going to be something that will be looked at,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a July 6 news conference following catastrophic flooding of the Guadalupe River.

“(It’s) the way to respond to what happened in Kerrville,” Abbott said after viewing the devastation in the Hill Country.

Abbott scheduled a special session after the June 30 adjournment of the regular 140-day session held every two years. 

The special session, which may only consider issues presented by the governor, can last up to 30 days. Since taking office in 2015, Abbott has called at least eight other special sessions.

Other issues in Abbott’s proclamation include regulation of the sale of THC in hemp products and congressional redistricting ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

House Bill 13 would have created the Texas Interoperability Council to “develop and implement, as advisable, emergency alert systems and incorporate as necessary communication technologies into the emergency communications network of this state.”

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]

