City partners for warranties

by | Aug 7, 2025 | Latest, News

Princeton homeowners have recently received letters informing them about an optional protection program to help repair underground water and sewer/septic lines.

The letters, requesting a response within 30 days, bear the city of Princeton logo along with the vendor, Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA). 

“Many homeowners are not aware that repairs to the exterior water and sewer/septic lines that run on their property are the responsibility of the homeowner,” the letter said.

The SLWA program in Princeton has been operational since 2018, said Myles Meehan, senior vice president of public relations for HomeServe USA, the parent of Service Line Warranties.

“There are just under 100 Princeton homeowners participating in the program that includes optional service plans for the repair or replacement of water and sewer lines connecting their home to the city systems, and for in-home plumbing,” Meehan said. “These residents have had 115 repairs completed, saving them $82,000 in out-of-pocket repair expense.”

Meehan said residents are now receiving new communications reminding them about the program and available plans.

For every service plan purchased, the city of Princeton receives 50 cents per month for as long as the plan is in place, he said. 

“There are 47 other cities in Texas that also participate in National League of Cities Service Line Warranty program that is run by SLWA,” he said. 

The Better Business Bureau said the company has been accredited since 2006 and is rated A+.

To stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]

