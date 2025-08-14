Program awarded grant

A $4,000 grant to the robotics program will aid with equipment, registrations. Courtesy PISD

VEX Robotics donates $4K for equipment, more

The Princeton High School Cybercats robotics program has received a $4,000 grant to provide additional equipment for competition, as well as funds to cover contest registration fees.

“This is a significant savings to our district and budget expenses,” robotics team sponsor Joanna Robertson said. “This year we will grow from one team to a total of three competition teams – two from Princeton Senior High and one from Lovelady High School. We are so thankful and grateful to be considered for this grant.”

The Cybercats were among 36 teams competing in January at Pleasant Grove High School in Texarkana.

PHS won three out four of the matches, which placed the team’s robot, named Mechapaws, to be ranked No. 23 and advance to the elimination round.

The 2025-26 “Push Back” grant is from VEX Robotics, a STEM education company based in Greenville that provides educational and competitive robotics products to schools, universities and robotics teams around the world.

Stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!