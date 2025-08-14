School district continues growth spurt

Two new friends meet on their first day of school at Princeton ISD’s new Perkins Early Childhood Center. Courtesy Photos

In the last year, Princeton ISD has added the equivalent of an entire 3A school district to its enrollment. More than 1,400 new students have enrolled in PISD schools since the first day of school last year.

The district said 10,545 students started classes Monday, Aug. 11, across the district — an increase of 1,404 students over the first day of 2024.

In 2024, there were 4,619 elementary students on the first day of school compared to 5,373 this year, an increase of 754 students.

“Fortunately, we opened the district’s second early childhood center, which will alleviate the pressure on our Pre-K program,” Superintendent Donald McIntyre said. “But we are feeling that same pressure at both the elementary and middle school level now. So, it is good that we have four additional construction projects underway.”

